Lampard sacking a key factor behind Danjuma joining Tottenham

The sacking of Frank Lampard was a key reason why Arnaut Danjuma changed his mind about joining Everton and instead completed a loan move to Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Danjuma became Spurs’ first signing of the January transfer window earlier today. The Dutchman has joined Antonio Conte’s side on loan for the rest of the season.

It was a remarkable turnaround from Danjuma. A Premier League move looked to be on the cards for some time. However, it seemed that he was destined to be moving elsewhere.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Danjuma was ready to start training with Everton. He had also completed all of his media duties ahead of being unveiled by the Toffees.

However, on Monday, there was a change of heart. And the Daily Mail reports that Everton sacking Lampard was a key factor behind his decision to then move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lampard was shown the door with Everton inside the relegation zone in the Premier League. The final blow came at the weekend as the Toffees were beaten at West Ham.

It appeared that Danjuma was set to hand the club a big boost. He has an impressive record for Villarreal, scoring 22 goals in 51 games.

You can understand why the 25-year-old had second thoughts after Lampard’s departure. Obviously, he would have probably spoken with the Englishman during the talks. And he would have had an idea of the role he would play.

Everything is now up in the air at Goodison Park. And with that, Danjuma may have had concerns about his position under the next manager.

And given that Tottenham are battling for the top-four and in the Champions League, he may have felt that the offer from Spurs was too good to turn down.