Jermain Defoe admits he couldn’t believe how angry 27-year-old was at Rangers

Jermain Defoe has been recalling his time at Glasgow Rangers and in particular striker Alfredo Morelos.

Speaking on the Football Firsts Podcast with Troy Deeney, Defoe was speaking about his time with the Gers at Ibrox.

Jermain Defoe had a sensational spell with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership towards the end of his career.

In 74 matches he scored 32 goals at Ibrox and helped the team win the title in 2021.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Defoe played with some sensational players during his time in Scotland and one that stands out in his memory is Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian international only played alongside Defoe on 15 occasions with one player regularly replacing the other as a substitute.

Morelos managed to score 124 goals in over 250 appearances for Rangers, but he arguably should have played more.

However, eight sendings off meant that Morelos was forced to sit out of plenty of Rangers games and Defoe has admitted he couldn’t believe how angry the striker used to get.

That was in complete contrast to his demeanour off the pitch but sometimes he let his temper get the better of him on the pitch.

Defoe makes Morelos claim while at Rangers

Speaking about the angriest players they came across in their careers, Defoe said: “You know who’s really angry? Alfredo Morelos, when I went to Rangers?”

Troy Deeney replied: “Oh yeah? I like him, he’s got a belly like me. He can still do it with a belly.”

Defoe added: “This guy, off the pitch, Colombian chilled, walking around with his five phones in his hand, just chilling.

“On the pitch, he just switches! Angry, he just wants to fight everyone. Even when he scores, the celebration, have you seen the celebration?

“He does this thing and his face is aggressive.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Morelos left Rangers in the summer to return to South America and now plays for Brazilian giants Santos.

Most Rangers fans won’t be surprised by Defoe’s admission about Morelos as he hardly hid his feelings on the pitch while at Ibrox.

He was linked with the likes of Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at the start of the summer, but his form dropped off to the point where a move to the Premier League wasn’t on the cards.

His disciplinary record might also have played a part in why he never made the switch to the English top flight.