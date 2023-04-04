Report: Aston Villa and Everton targeting Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos











Premier League sides Aston Villa, Everton and Crystal Palace are keen on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

According to TEAMtalk, the Eagles look to be leading the race as they are willing to put in an offer. The report goes on to suggest that Villa and Everton are taking their time as they ‘wait in the wings’.

The great news for fans of these sides who feel like they need a striker is the fact that Morelos’ current deal expires in the summer, and is available on a free transfer.

Current Rangers manager Michael Beale has recently heaped praised on Morelos. He spoke to the Rangers social media team and said: “Since I have returned Alfredo has been fantastic, there have been no issues whatsoever and I think people sometimes try to force this.”

Morelos attracting Premier League interest

The 26 year old Rangers striker has been in and out of the starting XI this season. Despite this, he has still managed nine goals and six assists in his 27 league appearances, per Transfermarkt. During his whole Rangers career, he has managed a very impressive 122 goals in 263 appearances.

There is definitely a very good finisher in Morelos, the issue is whether he can produce his attacking quality in a much harder division.

Morelos would have some good creators around him at Villa, Everton and Palace. No doubt he could definitely produce some good moments in the Premier League.

Everton are involved in a relegation battle and Palace are somewhat getting dragged into the battle. Meanwhile, are Villa comfortably mid-table. The latter seems like the better place for Morelos to go at this current time.

