Reported Crystal Palace transfer target Alfredo Morelos will leave Rangers on a free this summer, the Scottish giants have confirmed.

Rangers announced on Twitter that Morelos, alongside four other stars, will leave the Ibrox side this summer when their contracts expire.

Back in April 2023, the Scottish Sun reported that Premier League side Crystal Palace were looking to make a move this summer. This could now be more likely with this latest news.

It will be interesting to see now if more reports surface around the Eagles and whether they put in a contract offer for the striker.

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace target Morelos to leave Rangers

Many have praised Morelos over the years, with Neil McCann saying: “Without doubt, for me, he is the best striker in the country.

“He offers everything. They (defenders) are watching him, ready for the physicality, and his movement makes the difference instead. That’s the most dangerous kind of striker.”

Palace will definitely need to bolster the attack in the summer. Star player Wilfried Zaha could also be leaving the club as his contract expires in June.

At Rangers, the 26 year-old created many good memories for the club. He was massively prolific as he managed 124 goals in 268 games. Morelos also helped them win the title two years ago.

Despite this, his form has been inconsistent this campaign. This has seen him fall out of favour, culminating in his release at the end of the season.

This adds some risk to the transfer for the Eagles. It is probably one they should not take as they need players that they know they can depend on.

If they could get Morelos back to his best, he would be a good signing. We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks and months.

