Jarrod Bowen seriously impressed with £20m West Ham teammate vs Brighton

West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen has admitted he was very impressed with teammate Said Benrahma against Brighton yesterday.

Bowen was speaking to Sky Sports (26/8 7:44pm) after their brilliant 3-1 win over the high-flying Seagulls.

Few people would have given David Moyes’s side a chance at the Amex yesterday.

West Ham had a terrible record against Brighton going into the game and Roberto De Zerbi’s have started the season exceptionally well.

They scored four goals in both of their opening games and dominated possession throughout.

However, West Ham already look like a different side to last season and hit Brighton on several devastating counterattacks.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

James Ward-Prowse followed up his two assists against Chelsea with his first Hammers goal, capitalising on some great work from Michail Antonio.

Antonio then once again showcased his fantastic centre-forward play to score a goal of his own.

Said Benrahma played the perfect pass to Jarrod Bowen just before Antonio won the tie for West Han.

The England international admitted the £20m playmaker made a big impact when he came on for the injured Tomas Soucek.

Bowen impressed with West Ham teammate Benrahma

Talking about his goal on Sky Sports, Bowen said: “You always want to get on the end of attacks and I knew the ball might come.

“It’s just about slowing down, yeah.

“That’s pre-season training just running down the field. And then you just get your reward.

“And to Said [Benrahma] I thought he was excellent when he came on and he put it straight on the spot that I wanted it and then I tucked it away.”

Benrahma and Bowen will be delighted with West Ham’s start to the season as they currently sit top of the Premier League.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

They’ve not had an easy beginning to the campaign either with Chelsea and Brighton both aiming to finish in the top six this season.

Benrahma did well when called upon last weekend and must be close to pushing for a start next weekend.

Jarrod Bowen is stepping up to be the star of David Moyes’s side in the absence of Declan Rice.

He’ll be hoping to earn another England call-up when the squad is announced next week.