Michail Antonio has insisted that West Ham United teammate Jarrod Bowen must now be worth at least £60m.

Antonio and Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson were discussing the 26-year-old on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

West Ham have already made one of the biggest sales of the summer when captain Declan Rice joined Arsenal.

It’s given David Moyes and Tim Steidten plenty of money to spend in this summer’s transfer window.

However, selling clubs have known that West Ham are flush with cash and made deals difficult to complete.

West Ham could be about to lose another star player for a big fee with Man City desperate to sign Lucas Paqueta.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

If the Brazilian does move on, West Ham will need to bring in a replacement quickly and of the same quality.

Michail Antonio has now suggested that Jarrod Bowen is the other West Ham player who would fetch a similar fee.

Although he’s not linked with a move away this summer, he may be the next desirable target for rival clubs.

Antonio says West Ham star Bowen worth £60m

Speaking about recent transfer fees, Antonio said: “It’s the times mate, I remember back in the day when Rio Ferdinand went for £30m, people were like, ‘Insane’.

“Now, like if you’re half decent player, you’re going for £50m-60m.

“Like, obviously Jarrod Bowen, I couldn’t even put a price on him.

“Jarrod Bowen, English, scores goals for fun, mate if he’s going anywhere he has to be £60m.”

Bowen scored West Ham’s only goal against Bournemouth at the weekend earning his side an important point.

It was a brilliant strike too and emphasised his importance to the team.

Bowen has scored more important goals for West Ham, including the late winner in the Conference League final against Fiorentina.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The England international could end up playing as a centre-forward this season if West Ham don’t bring in another player this summer.

Antonio might not be too pleased if Bowen takes his spot in the West Ham side but certainly thinks highly of the 26-year-old.

Instead, he would much prefer the pair link up together on the pitch and Bowen continues to increase his value.