Jamie O'Hara says Tottenham now only have two players 'who can actually do something'











Jamie O’Hara has now said that Son Heung-min and Harry Kane are the only two Tottenham Hotspur players capable of doing anything.

Speaking on TalkSPORT after their 4-3 defeat to Liverpool, O’Hara was once again unhappy with Tottenham’s performance.

It’s not been an easy season to be a Spurs fan.

After such a promising start to the campaign, everything started to fall apart very quickly.

Injuries before the World Cup affected their form, and then Antonio Conte’s future became the centre of attention.

He eventually departed after making it clear he didn’t want to be at the club before Cristian Stellini quickly followed him.

Ryan Mason is now the man tasked with finishing the season on a positive note.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, he was furious as his side gave away a three-goal lead, and clawed back in extra time, before throwing it away again in the final seconds.

He was particularly unhappy with the decision not to send Diogo Jota off for a foul on Oliver Skipp.

The Portuguese was the player who made Lucas Moura pay for a crucial lapse in concentration.

O’Hara has now said that Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are the only two Tottenham players who can really make things happen.

Judging by their performances this season, he’s not too wide of the mark.

O’Hara praises Kane and Son

Analysing the match on TalkSPORT, O’Hara said: “I was embarrassed for Tottenham again in the first 15 minutes.

I don’t know what team talks this mob are doing, I don’t know what pre-match meals they’re having, I don’t know what frame of mind they’re going into a game at.

“Every single week going into a game you’re going two or three down against decent sides. It is a joke. It’s embarrassing for the football club.

“You’re having to come back. You’ve got [Harry] Kane and Son [Heung-min] who can actually do something in a game.

“If we haven’t got Kane, I don’t know what we’re going to do next season. Without Kane we could be Chelsea, that’s how bad it would be.”

Harry Kane’s future is likely to be one of the biggest talking points of the summer transfer window.

A report from The Athletic suggests it’s looking more and more likely that he’ll leave.

Son hasn’t been at his best this season but appears to be enjoying his football a lot more now that Antonio Conte has left.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

O’Hara’s admission that Son and Kane are Tottenham’s two key players may be a little harsh on Rodrigo Bentancur.

He’s been hugely missed in midfield where Spurs have looked very weak compared to their opposition since his injury.

