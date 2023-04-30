Gary Neville tears into two Tottenham players after Liverpool defeat











Gary Neville has now said that Tottenham Hotspur pair Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp aren’t good enough to be playing for a top-level team.

Neville was covering an enthralling game for Sky Sports, as Tottenham fell to a last-minute defeat to Liverpool.

After a shocking opening 15 minutes, Spurs once again found themselves three goals down.

Harry Kane pulled a goal back before Son Heung-min gave Tottenham hope in the second half.

Richarlison finally ended his Premier League scoring duck in the 93rd minute, heading in a brilliant free-kick.

However, the game wasn’t done yet, and a mistake from Lucas Moura gifted Diogo Jota a last-minute winner.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It was a result and performance typical of their season.

Jota could have potentially been sent off for a high boot on Oliver Skipp minutes before the goal.

Instead, the Portuguese was wheeling away in celebrating after earning the hosts a vital three points.

Neville was quick to point out in the second-half that Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg aren’t good enough for a side trying to challenge at the top.

Tottenham will have to consider whether they need to bring in more reinforcements when the summer transfer window opens.

Neville unimpressed with Hojbjerg and Skipp

Commentating on the game as Tottenham mounted their comeback, Neville said: “Yeah, the two midfield players, if we’re honest, they’re nowhere near good enough.

“When you look at the other midfields in this league particularly at the top end, it’s the weakest I think by a long way.

“They’re workmanlike, but they’re just not good enough on the ball in attack.”

The elephant in the room right now at Spurs is the absence of Rodrigo Bentancur.

His season-ending injury has coincided with Tottenham’s patchy form taking another downward turn.

Neville assessment of Hojbjerg and Skipp is harsh but potentially fair.

The Dane hasn’t looked the same player without his normal partner-in-crime beside him.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Oliver Skipp is only young, and to write him off at this stage wouldn’t be fair.

He too got away with a poor challenge in the first half on Luis Diaz that wasn’t spotted by the referee.

Ryan Mason has little choice but continue playing the pair unless he turns to Pape Matar Sarr.

They have four more games to prove they should still be part of the Tottenham squad next season.

