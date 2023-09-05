Jamie O’Hara says there’s a player Tottenham should be spending £100m on next summer

Tottenham sold Harry Kane for £100m this summer but in the end, only spent half of that money on signing Brennan Johnson.

Ange Postecoglou has not signed a like for like replacement for Kane and this weekend, used Heung-Min Son down the middle.

However, with Brighton’s Evan Ferguson scoring a hat-trick, calls are once again coming for Tottenham to try and sign the youngster.

Jamie O’Hara wants Tottenham to spend £100m on Evan Ferguson

As we already know, Tottenham and Arsenal are among the clubs being linked with a move for Ferguson already.

And after he won praise across the board this weekend for his performance against Newcastle, former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara has told Sky that Ferguson is the one for Spurs to replace Kane.

“I think he’s tremendous. Been talking about him for a couple of years now and he’s absolutely sensational, he’s got everything. He reminds me of Harry Kane, but better, because Kane wasn’t even playing Premier League at that age,” O’Hara said.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

“He’s very much in the mold of Kane. He’s another £80-100m player. I don’t know where Brighton keep digging these players. If Tottenham have anything about them next summer, then next summer, sign Ferugson for whatever it takes. We know Brighton sell. Tottenham should go sign him, spend the Kane money on him. He’s the future.”

Ferguson started the season on the bench but has looked unstoppable recently. Indeed, the international break probably comes up at a bad time for both he and Brighton.

Tottenham and others will be watching closely

The major issue Spurs will have in trying to sign Ferguson is showing that they’re the right club for him. To do that, they’ll need to be making the top four, it’s that simple.

The other issue is that other clubs will be sniffing. Arsenal are there already and Manchester City won’t be too far away, even if they do have Erling Haaland.

Evan Ferguson very much looks the real deal right now. Not since Alan Shearer really has the league seen such a talent take the number nine position by storm.

If Tottenham could somehow sign him, it would be a momentous coup.