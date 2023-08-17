Tottenham have now asked about signing the exact striker Gary Lineker wants to replace Harry Kane

Harry Kane has left Tottenham and Spurs now desperately need a replacement.

The north London club have lost a player who is an absolute guaranteed source of goals, and, in all honesty, it’s going to be almost impossible to replace Kane.

Spurs have two ways to go about replacing the England captain. They can either bring in a proven striker to be a like-for-like replacement, or they can sign a young player and hope to mould him into the next Harry Kane.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – APRIL 04: Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion at Vitality Stadium on April 04, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

By the sounds of it, Spurs may be favouring the latter strategy rather than the former as they have reportedly asked about signing one of the brightest young strikers in the Premier League.

Indeed, according to 90Min, Spurs have asked about the idea of signing Evan Ferguson.

Now, this is a very interesting update to say the least.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 29:Brighton & Hove Albion’s Evan Ferguson (left) is tackled by Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate (right) during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool at Amex Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Ferguson, almost as soon as he made his debut, was being compared to Kane, and, interestingly, just this weekend Gary Lineker urged Spurs to sign the young Irishman as their Kane replacement.

It has to be said that this would be an exciting move. Ferguson has looked like the real deal ever since joining Brighton, and at the age of just 18, he could grow into a superstar.

However, with all that being said, the reality is that Ferguson is incredibly unproven. He’s played just 21 Premier League games in his career, and while he’s been brilliant in his short spell in England so far, we’ve seen these sort of purple patches from young players who dropped off dramatically before.

This is certainly an intriguing option for Spurs to explore, but we can’t help but urge caution on this one as Ferguson is only 18 and has plenty to prove still at the top level.