Jamie O’Hara now shares what he’s spotted about Harry Kane this summer

Jamie O’Hara has noticed that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has become increasingly quiet amid speculation over his future.

O’Hara was speaking on TalkSPORT (24/7 6:23am) and discussing the Tottenham talisman’s future.

Already new manager Ange Postecoglou is realising the amount of speculation surrounding his star player.

At every press conference so far, he’s had to field plenty of questions about the 29-year-old.

He was also asked to comment by one journalist on a mocked-up Bayern Munich shirt with Kane’s name printed on the back.

So far, it appears as though Harry Kane has three options available to him regarding his future.

He can sign a new contract at Spurs, although it’s been said this is unlikely while the transfer window is still open.

Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Kane could leave, with Bayern Munich desperate to sign him and other suitors silently waiting to see if a bid will be accepted.

Or he can bide his time and leave the club on a free transfer next summer, opening up all sorts of possibilities.

O’Hara believes Kane is being quiet about his future at Tottenham as he thinks he may be interested in leaving.

The Tottenham legend will know that publicly stating his desire to move on may tarnish his incredible legacy.

However, the speculation being created right now isn’t helpful for anyone.

O’Hara speculates on Kane’s Tottenham future

Speaking about the forward, O’Hara said: “Obviously he’s out of contract next summer, he’s had two bids from Bayern rejected by Spurs.

“I don’t think he’s that keen on moving to Bayern Munich. And a little thing that I’m starting to notice now is that he’s very quiet Harry Kane.

“He’s not really come out and said anything. He could really say, ‘Nope, I’m staying, I’ve made my decision, I’ve spoken to Ange [Postecoglou], I’m going to have a go this season and then we’ll see once my contract runs out.’

“He’s not said nothing. So, that says to me that he is interested in leaving Spurs if the right move comes up for him.

“I’m not sure it’s Bayern Munich.”

Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

O’Hara will be echoing the thoughts of some Tottenham fans when he suggests that Kane may see his future elsewhere.

He’s had opportunities to dispel the rumours about a potential exit but has failed to give those assurances.

This could be due to the fact that he hasn’t made up his mind yet, giving hope to Spurs that he might stay.

Postecoglou will realise how important a strong start to the season is to convince Kane that the project at Tottenham is one worth sticking with.