How people at Tottenham have reacted after German reporter’s Harry Kane press conference stunt

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou faced a bizarre moment in a press conference yesterday ahead of a pre-season clash against Leicester City.

The Aussie boss has been quizzed about Harry Kane’s future consistently during the early stages of his Spurs tenure, with the England striker heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Postecoglou has handled the barrage of questions on Kane with ease so far, but it’s fair to say that the Spurs boss was left unimpressed yesterday.

Bild reporter, Max Schrader, brandished a Bayern Munich shirt with Harry Kane’s name on the back with the number nine on it.

“What does that look like?” the journalist said. “It looks quite good, no?”

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Postecoglou responded. “Did you get a good laugh for it? Got what you came to get? Yeah? Maybe? Very good. You came a long way for that, thank you.”

The Daily Mail reports that the German reporter has since been banned from Tottenham’s press conferences after the stunt.

And it seems the incident hasn’t gone down well with those within Spurs.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

How people at Tottenham have reacted to Kane stunt

Football.London reports that the stunt certainly wasn’t received with ‘any humour’ inside Tottenham.

Indeed, the club believe it was ‘disrespectful to both Kane and Postecoglou, as well as Spurs’.

Photo by Vachira Vachira/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s hardly surprising that the stunt hasn’t gone down well with people at Tottenham, especially after Bayern have already publicly stated their desire to sign Kane.

The 29-year-old has just a year left on his deal at Spurs and his future is already dominating the headlines.

Postecoglou has handled the situation brilliantly so far, but it’s clear he was slightly agitated by yesterday’s incident, which is completely understandable.

Spurs will undoubtedly be hoping to put this saga to bed over the coming weeks as Postecoglou prepares for his first season in charge.