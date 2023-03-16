Report: Eddie Howe thinks 26-year-old can totally transform Newcastle's attack if they sign him











The Athletic has reported that Eddie Howe believes he can add a completely new dimension to the club’s attack by bringing James Maddison to St James’ Park.

The former Bournemouth boss is known for his attacking style of play and is hoping to add more forward-thinking players to his squad.

Newcastle have struggled for goals recently, and that’s something that the Tyneside club want to address this summer.

Maddison has been a target for the past 12 months, and Howe believes that he is the man who can transform the club’s attacking output.

According to The Athletic, Howe is also looking to strengthen his attack in the summer transfer window. The report suggests that James Maddison is still the club’s top target and Howe is keen to bring the Leicester City midfielder to St James’ Park.

Maddison is known for his creativity, while he also has a real eye for goal, something Liverpool have been lacking in the middle of the park.

Newcastle’s lack of creativity has been a major concern in the second half of the season, and Maddison could be the answer to that problems. The midfielder has been one of Leicester’s standout performers over the past few seasons and has earned himself a reputation as one of the best playmakers in the Premier League.

If Newcastle can pull off the signing of Maddison, it would be a major coup for the club and a sign of their ambition under Howe. The manager believes that the 26-year-old would add a new dimension to the Magpies’ attack and could help them push up the table next year as they look to, once again, challenge for major honours.

Of course, getting a player like Maddison out of Leicester is easier said than done. The Foxes will be reluctant to let their star man go, but the impending threat of relegation could make a move easier for Newcastle.

