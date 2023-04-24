Jamie O’Hara now says Tottenham should get rid of Cristian Romero











Jamie O’Hara has now said that Tottenham Hotspur should look to let Cristian Romero leave after yesterday’s humiliating defeat.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (24/4 9:14am), O’Hara was asked which players he would be happy keeping at the club.

It was a short list, with Jamie O’Hara only naming just a few players he would like to see stay at Spurs going forward.

That included obvious candidates like Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Rodrigo Bentancur, but also new signing Pedro Porro and youngster Oliver Skipp.

However, O’Hara went on to say: “The rest of them, get rid of them! Romero has won the World Cup for Argentina.

“We never know what Romero is going to turn up! He looked like he’s all over the place.”

The centre-back is arguably Tottenham’s best option in the middle of defence, but struggled yesterday.

Cristian Romero has spent the majority of his club career playing in a back five, although for Argentina he has functioned in a back four.

Against Newcastle, it looked like he’d never played in that system in his life, as he and Eric Dier were torn apart at the back.

O’Hara was fuming with Romero after Tottenham’s latest defeat as Champions League football continues to slip away.

Cristian Stellini has a huge job on his hands to turn this around, although maybe not for long, with reports suggesting he could suffer a similar fate to Antonio Conte.

O’Hara says Tottenham need to get rid of Romero

The £165,000-a-week defender has seen his form suffer since his World Cup triumph with Argentina.

He’s picked up two red cards in that time, and his typically strong defending has at times crossed a line.

Jamie Redknapp joined O’Hara is criticising Romero after his latest performance for Tottenham.

He urged the defender to move his feet quicker as Newcastle’s attacked swarmed past him.

Romero isn’t content with letting fans criticise him online, and has responded in the past.

The reception he and his Tottenham teammates will receive on Thursday against Manchester United will be very interesting.

After their latest outing, it’s hard to believe that it’s going to be positive.

