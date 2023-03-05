Jamie O’Hara now says Reiss Nelson could be massive for Arsenal for the rest of the season











Jamie O’Hara has now said that Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson could be ‘massive’ for the club in the closing stages of the season.

O’Hara was speaking on Sky Sports News (5/3 12:08pm) after another dramatic day of Premier League action.

With seconds left on the clock yesterday, Arsenal looked set to drop an important two points at home to Bournemouth.

Up stepped an unlikely hero in the shape of Reiss Nelson, who scored a fantastic goal in the 97th minute.

If it weren’t for injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, it’s unlikely he’d have even been in the squad.

Knocks to Leandro Trossard and Emile Smith Rowe meant Mikel Arteta had to call on him yesterday.

Arteta admitted after the match that Nelson taught him and his coaches a lesson yesterday.

His impact was beyond what anyone would have expected from him.

O’Hara now believes that Nelson could have a big role to play for Arsenal for the rest of the season.

The ‘electrifying’ attacker is certainly another option Arteta will have to consider more often going forward.

O’Hara back Nelson to have ‘massive’ impact at Arsenal

Speaking about the 23-year-old, O’Hara said: “Fair play to Reiss Nelson because he doesn’t play a lot and he doesn’t get opportunities a lot to play.

“I think Arteta to come out and say that he’s shown that he can step up in big moments and he can produce for the team when they need him.

“For a player who’s been at the football club for a long time, he’s a bit part player, to come in and do something like that in a massive moment, it’s what dreams are made of.

“To score in the 97th minute, a goal like that, when this is a really bad point for Arsenal and it turned into an unbelievable three points, fair play to Reiss Nelson.

“It’s not easy when you’re sat on the bench all the time, and you’re not involved, and then you get an opportunity to come on and you’re an impact player.

“He could be massive for them, he’s got pace, he’s got ability, he’s both-footed, he can score goals.

“So, he could be really important for them in the closing stages.”

Arsenal restart their Europa League campaign on Thursday, and that could be the perfect place for Nelson to start playing more minutes.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will need a rest, although the competition is still a great opportunity for silverware.

Arteta admitted he was worried about Leandro Trossard after the match, and that could propel Nelson further up the pecking order.

O’Hara believes Nelson may not yet have had his final say on this impressive Arsenal title challenge.

