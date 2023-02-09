Jamie O'Hara makes worrying claim for Liverpool fans about Jude Bellingham











Liverpool and Manchester City have both been linked with a move to sign Jude Bellingham this summer, and Jamie O’Hara has now made a worrying claim for Reds fans.

The young Englishman is almost certain to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of this season. He’s in a position where he can choose which club he wants to go to, and Liverpool will be hoping it’s them.

O’Hara, however, believes Bellingham to Anfield will not happen.

Jamie O’Hara says Jude Bellingham will not join Liverpool

Liverpool have had a shocking season so far.

The Reds have won just eight out of their first 20 games in the Premier League this season and are currently 10th in the table – 21 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

If things don’t improve in the coming months, they will miss out on a place in the Champions League, and that could have a real impact on their hopes of attracting top players in the summer.

O’Hara believes Jude Bellingham will not join Liverpool if that happens.

He said on Stadium Astro: “I just don’t think Liverpool can get Jude Bellingham.

“I know they keep talking about it. Maybe last season, when they were fighting on all fronts to win things, yes. But not now. Why would Jude Bellingham go there? He can pick all the top five or six football clubs in the world that would want him in their football team, they would invest in him and pay a lot of money to have him.

“If Liverpool isn’t in the Champions League, and they are playing the way they are, forget Jude Bellingham. He isn’t signing for Liverpool. I don’t care what you try to offer him. I don’t care what you try to give his dad.

“It isn’t happening.”

Man City start talks to sign him

Liverpool’s problem isn’t just missing out on Champions League football – Manchester City could spoil their party as well.

Journalist Rudy Galetti claimed recently that the defending Premier League champions are ‘starting talks with Borussia (Dortmund) to go deeper into the situation of Bellingham.’

Pep Guardiola’s side aren’t having a great season themselves. If they don’t win the title this term, they’ll go big in the summer transfer window if they can, and Bellingham, who has been branded as ‘unbelievable‘, will likely be high on their wish list.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out in the coming months, but whoever lands Bellingham will likely be contenders to win the title next season.

