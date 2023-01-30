Jamie O’Hara furious after hearing Tottenham news, he might not watch them if Emerson Royal plays











Jamie O’Hara was left furious on TalkSPORT after hearing the news that Tottenham Hotspur’s move for Pedro Porro has broken down and he claimed he might not watch them if Emerson Royal plays.

Antonio Conte was seemingly closing in on his top wing-back target before David Ornstein broke the news that Porro’s proposed switch to north London is off.

Sporting have seemingly moved the goalposts in terms of the overall fee that the two clubs agreed to over the weekend.

Fabrizio Romano even reported that Spurs and the Portuguese giants had reached a verbal agreement, while Porro was preparing to fly to London today.

If Spurs fail to bring in a new right wing-back, it will be a massive blow for Conte after Emerson and Matt Doherty have struggled this season.

And O’Hara is not happy with how his former club are operating in the transfer market as he vented his frustrations on TalkSPORT this morning.

O’Hara furious about Porro news

O’Hara was told that the deal for Porro to move to Tottenham was off while he was on the radio station this morning.

The former Spurs ace went on to slam his former club’s chairman, Daniel Levy, before taking aim at Emerson.

“If that’s the case, then Daniel Levy needs to get out of Tottenham. If we don’t get this signing over the line then the fans will go mental,” he said.

“It will not be good for him. Spurs fans wanted this player and has taken ages to get done.

“If it doesn’t get done and we’re stuck with Emerson Royal until the end of the season, I might as well not bother going to watch them.”

Emerson has put in some mixed displays since making the £25.8 million switch from Barcelona last summer.

The Brazilian was initially signed under Nuno Espirito Santo, with the prospect of him playing in a back-four. But he has failed to adapt to Conte’s system and just doesn’t seem suited to the wing-back role.

Spurs may still get their man in Porro though, with Fabrizio Romano claiming talks will continue today in an attempt to solve the issues that have scuppered the deal.

O’Hara’s comments on Emerson seem a bit harsh, especially when you consider the fact that Doherty has failed to offer anything more than the 24-year-old.

Emerson certainly isn’t up to the required standards to play as a wing-back under Conte, but if the deal for Porro isn’t completed by tomorrow’s deadline, the blame should rest entirely on the Tottenham board.

