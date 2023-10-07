Tottenham Hotspur star Yves Bissouma was shown a red card today against Luton Town, and Jamie O’Hara was furious with him.

Spurs had to work a lot harder than they otherwise would need to this afternoon. They still managed to get all three points, but Bissouma’s actions could’ve easily cost them.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Jamie O’Hara blasts Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma after his red card today

Yves Bissouma has been one of Tottenham‘s best players this season.

The Mali international, who joined Spurs from Brighton last year, had a disappointing debut campaign, but his performances this term, up until today’s game, were outstanding.

However, Bissouma had an afternoon to forget today.

The £55,000-a-week (Spotrac) midfielder got himself a yellow card in the first half after an unnecessary challenge. Then, in stoppage time before the break, he went and dived outside the box, and the referee did not fall for his antics.

Bissouma was shown a second yellow card and was given his marching orders. Addressing the situation, a furious Jamie O’Hara had a go at him on X.

He tweeted: “So stupid from Bissouma, what’s he thinking? Got what he deserved but so frustrating.

“Have to take your chances from the start, not convinced with certain players, the other team will grow in confidence now it’s a massive battle.”

Bissouma needs to be careful

Bissouma’s silly actions today will see him miss Tottenham’s game against Fulham after the international break due to suspension.

The 27-year-old will be back when Spurs take on Crystal Palace, but if he is not careful in that game, he could find himself in trouble again.

Bissouma’s first yellow card today was superseded by his sending-off. That means he’s still technically on four yellow cards for the season, and another one will see him get suspended for a game.

So, if the midfielder picks up a booking on his return against Crystal Palace, he will be suspended for the following game – that’s against Mauricio Pochettino‘s Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.