Jamie Carragher's suggests three managers who Tottenham Hotspur should appoint next











Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Jamie Carragher has suggested three managers who Tottenham Hotspur should take next, as their search for a new boss continues.

Tottenham parted company with Antonio Conte weeks ago now, but Daniel Levy appears to be in no rush to appoint his successor.

Speaking to the Overlap about the situation, Carragher has now suggested that Tottenham should be looking for an up-and-coming coach, rather than a proven winner.

Spurs have turned to both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte in recent times, but neither has been a roaring success.

Neither Mourinho or Conte was able to end Tottenham’s trophy drought, and their more defensive style of football began to frustrate supporters.

As such, Carragher feels that Tottenham would be far better off appointing a more project building manager for their next appointment.

And he has suggested Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi, Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim and Julian Nagelsmann should be the names who Daniel Levy looks at.

He said: “I think the top six teams, I think Chelsea, Man City and United – if they have a bad season they can rectify it in one summer. With a lot of money and attack the transfer market as Chelsea have done.

“If you look at the job Arteta has done, he’s built that up year on year. Klopp did that as well.

“I think Tottenham need that, when you think about what Pochettino did it was almost like a building block.

“Whether you like the style of football of Conte, they got fourth and could have gone third against Southampton. Take away who the manager is, and style of football, and you’d say that is building – getting closer.

“For another manager that would be fine. But for Conte, he’s a bit nuts, his way of working is to win right now – so Tottenham was never the right club for him.

“If that was Pochettino in there, playing better football, you’d say fourth – yeah. Pushing up next season, we’ll get a little bit closer.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

“Tottenham have to have, it doesn’t have to be a young manager but they have to have a manager who is prepared to build over three or four years, the way Arsenal have done or Liverpool.

“They need the new Pochettino if you like, a younger coach who thinks they are going to build something over four or five years, because they never the money Man City or Chelsea will have to completely change a season.

“Who that is, I’m not sure – maybe it’s the guy at Brighton, he looks really good, it looks like they are going for Nagelsmann, he’s a young manager and there is a guy at Sporting Lisbon who people are talking about, the new Portuguese coach. I think someone of that ilk, rather than a big name manager who wants a lot of funds and just wants to stay there for two years.”

The best choice for Tottenham?

If Tottenham are to appoint De Zerbi, it may take a change of heart.

Reports have suggested that De Zerbi isn’t particularly keen on taking the job with Spurs right now.

Nagelsmann is out of work – but still questions remain over whether he would rather join Chelsea or Tottenham.

Amorim, meanwhile, is a manager who has appeared to be on Tottenham’s list for a while.

He has done a very credible job at Sporting, and could be a stand out candidate to take over the reins, once Cristian Stellini’s time as interim boss is over.

