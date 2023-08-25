Jamie Carragher thinks 27-year-old Liverpool target is like prime Ryan Giggs

Liverpool have suddenly been linked with a move to sign Leroy Sane this summer, and Jamie Carragher is a huge fan of him.

The Reds’ focus all summer long has been on their midfield. They’ve brought in three new players in that position, but they may suddenly need a new forward if Mo Salah leaves for Saudi Arabia. Sane, who has now been linked with a move to Liverpool by CalcioMercato, would be a great replacement.

Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Jamie Carragher once compared Liverpool target Leroy Sane to Ryan Giggs

Leroy Sane was a star in the Premier League during his time at Liverpool’s great rivals Manchester City. The now-27-year-old was absolutely unstoppable at times, and he played a huge part in helping Pep Guardiola’s side win so many trophies.

Jamie Carragher, who has watched him on numerous occasions over the years, is a big fan of him.

Back in March 2018, the Reds legend went as far as comparing the German to Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs.

He said after watching Manchester City batter Arsenal, as quoted by The Daily Mail: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen three goals in one half of football as good as this. This from Sane… it’s Ryan Giggs at his best.”

More recently, in September last year, Carragher lavished more praise on Sane after watching him play for Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

He said on CBS Sports (13/09/22 at 10:10 pm): “Just on Sane, he’s not someone we talk about as one of the best players in Europe. But, if you think of the first two Champions League matchdays, then there is probably no-one who can touch him, in terms of performances in the two games.

“I know Bayern Munich won the Champions League a couple of seasons ago. But you go back to it when they won it before that, and they won it at Wembley against Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund. They had Ribery and Robben, he can get to that level can’t he if he adds consistency?!”

TBR View:

Liverpool’s priority has to be to keep hold of Mo Salah in this window.

The Egyptian is one of the best players in the world, and he’s arguably the biggest reason why Liverpool won everything under Jurgen Klopp.

However, if Salah ends up leaving, Liverpool will need a top-quality replacement, and Sane would be absolutely fantastic. He’s rapid, great on the ball, can play on either wing and can score goals and create chances consistently.

He would be amazing, but whether Bayern Munich would be willing to sell him this late in the window remains to be seen.