Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of £281k-a-week attacker who’s even faster than Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp has become a great admirer of Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane as he looks to one day replace Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

That’s according to a report by Calcio Mercato who say that Klopp is also considering Juventus’ Federico Chiesa.

Photo by Stefan Matzke – sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Mohamed Salah still has two years left on his Liverpool contract but the report suggests that plans are already being put in place.

Leroy Sane is of course no stranger to the Premier League having left Manchester City in 2020.

The 27-year-old is now a fixture of a Bayern Munich team that is of course spearheaded by one Harry Kane.

And with Leroy Sane still having two years left on his £281k-a-week contract, Liverpool would surely have to part with a sizable fee.

Replacing Mohamed Salah was always going to be an incredibly difficult task.

And that’s probably why Liverpool are said to be starting two years early.

Of course whilst there’s no guarantee that Salah will leave in two years, there’s also some uncertainty over his future this summer.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad have been linked with a record-breaking offer to sign the Liverpool legend.

Jurgen Klopp admires Leroy Sane as a potential replacement for Liverpool’s Salah

One thing Klopp may admire about Leroy Sane is his speed.

Premier League fans all saw it in his City days and Sane’s top recorded speed is actually faster than Mohamed Salah’s.

Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Of course no slouch himself, Salah’s top speed of 21.06 mp/h is a little short of Sane’s 21.38 mp/h.

Sane has a ton of excellent facets to his game and really does look like one of the only players in world football capable of replacing Salah.

And whilst Liverpool fans surely won’t want it to happen this summer, they may be relieved that plans are reportedly already being put in place.

Sane is once again thriving at Bayern Munich, and it’s no surprise that Klopp has taken notice.