Jamie Carragher tells Jurgen Klopp to put 'incredible' player back into Liverpool's starting XI vs Everton











Jamie Carragher thinks Jurgen Klopp should put Jordan Henderson and Fabinho back into Liverpool’s starting XI against Everton.

Fabinho missed the 3-0 defeat at Wolves through illness, but has been enduring a season where he has been well below his best.

Captain Henderson was on the bench at Molineux and is another who has gone through a slump this term, during a really disappointing campaign for Liverpool as a whole.

On Monday, the Reds welcome a Toffees side buoyed by the appointment of Sean Dyche, who led them to a 1-0 win over table-toppers Arsenal in his first game in charge.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Carragher urges Klopp to recall Fabinho and Henderson vs Everton

Carragher told the Across the Park Podcast on YouTube: “I think Liverpool will win, I think it’ll be a tough game. The big thing for Liverpool is could they get a goal in the first half and then it completely changes the game, Everton would have to come out and change a little bit.

“Everton’s way they set up is all built on not conceding and not conceding the first goal, really. I think it’s probably a game that Liverpool need right now. There will be a good atmosphere, it’s a night game which always adds to the energy, the pace of the game will be quicker.

“I do fear for Liverpool in midfield if they play the midfield they have of late, dealing with the midfield Dyche picked against Arsenal. Could they be overpowered?

“If it was me I would be going back to Fabinho and Henderson even though it hasn’t gone well this season but I think I’d go back to them just for the physicality.”

🔴 Jurgen Klopp says Fabinho missed #LFC's 3-0 defeat at #Wolves today due to illness



#⃣ #WOLLIV pic.twitter.com/bnxhRlbgDL — BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) February 4, 2023

Fabinho is ‘incredible‘ at his best but has not been at that level all season long, with Thiago, Naby Keita and youngster Stefan Bajcetic preferred at Wolves.

Klopp has said at his pre-match press conference that Thiago is carrying an injury and could miss the game, which may hand Fabinho or Henderson a route back into the side.

Klopp will likely know changes are needed after another away aberration at Wolves, against an Everton midfield which overpowered Arsenal last time out.