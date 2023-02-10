Jurgen Klopp delivers Liverpool injury blow ahead of Everton with Thiago concern











Jurgen Klopp has shared yet more worrying injury news for Liverpool ahead of Everton, this time in the form of star midfielder, Thiago.

The Spanish midfielder has struggled consistently with different knocks ever since arriving at Anfield. On his day, though, he’s widely regarded as being the main man in the Reds’ midfield.

Liverpool have had a wealth of injury problems all season long. And speaking ahead of the clash with Everton on Monday, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp hinted that Thiago could once again miss out, admitting he’d not been able to train with the rest of the group.

Photo by Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

“Thiago has some problems, I have to ask what I’m allowed to say! His hip, something like this. That’s it pretty much, he wasn’t able to train,” Klopp said.

Losing Thiago for such a huge game would represent a monumental blow to Liverpool. Despite his own inconsistent performances, Thiago is very much needed right now.

Everton will fancy their chances even further if Thiago is missing. After dominating the midfield against Arsenal last weekend, Sean Dyche will be rubbing his hands at the thought of Thiago being out.

TBR’s View: Thiago missing sums up Liverpool’s season

This would be about right for Liverpool this season. Losing a player like Thiago just days before facing one of the biggest Merseyside derbies in years.

Liverpool simply have to win this game or their season will basically be over. For Everton, there is huge incentive to win this one as well though. After beating Arsenal, seeing Liverpool off would be the icing on the cake for Sean Dyche’s first few weeks in charge.