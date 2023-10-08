Jamie Carragher seriously impressed with how strong ‘brilliant’ Liverpool player is

Jamie Carragher has been singing the praises of new Liverpool signing Dominik Szoboszlai after his start to the season at Anfield.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Carragher was reflecting on the signing made by Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Klopp can’t be disappointed with how his side have started the season considering the disruption to his team during the transfer window.

He lost most of his midfield, but the players brought in as replacements have done very well.

In particular, Dominik Szoboszlai has been one of the stars of the season in the Premier League.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The tenacious Hungarian international has proved to be perfectly suited to life in England’s top flight already.

Carragher has been very impressed with Szoboszlai and in particular how strong and quick the Liverpool midfielder is.

The 22-year-old has been compared to Steven Gerrard this week although he’s got a long way to go before he reaches that level of stardom at Anfield.

Carragher seriously impressed with Liverpool star Szoboszlai

Speaking about the impact the young midfielder has made, Carragher said: “[Dominik] Szoboszlai looks brilliant.

“He looks almost like one of the best players and if he wasn’t playing in a game, you would really miss him.

“It’s not just his creativity or his shooting ability, it is his physical impact: the pace and power he has got in terms of the ground he covers and the challenges he is involved in.

“If he doesn’t have his best game with the ball, he is still having a huge impact.”

Ryan Gravenberch has admitted that no one has surprised him in the Liverpool squad as much as Szoboszlai.

He’s a powerhouse in the middle of the pitch and never stops running.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

That was epitomised against Tottenham last weekend as even when Liverpool were down to nine men, he was still sprinting around closing players down and trying to relieve pressure when in possession.

Plenty of Liverpool fans will agree with Carragher that Szoboszlai has been fantastic this season.

He’s going to be central to any success Liverpool achieve this season.