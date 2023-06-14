Jamie Carragher says ‘underrated’ PL star would be a perfect signing for Arsenal

Pundit Jamie Carragher has suggested that Declan Rice will be a really good fit for Arsenal this summer.

Speaking to The Metro, Carragher was discussing the midfielder’s future.

Declan Rice is expected to leave West Ham before the start of next season after leading them to victory in the Europa Conference League.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

He’s more than proved he’s good enough to make the step up into a team playing in the Champions League.

The transfer feels like it’s happening at the perfect time for both parties.

Arsenal are a team on the up having recorded their best league finish since Arsene Wenger was in charge.

There’s also a gap in the team opening up in Rice’s position with Grant Xhaka looking likely to leave the club.

Jamie Carragher has suggested that a move to Arsenal is perfect for Declan Rice right now.

He admits a move to The Emirates doesn’t guarantee trophies, but allows him to test himself at the highest level.

Carragher believes Rice is great fit for Arsenal

Asked about the England international, Carragher said: “It is difficult with Declan Rice, and I think Harry Kane falls into this one too, they are at clubs that probably aren’t going to challenge for the Premier League or Champions League.”

“I always felt he [Rice] would end up at Chelsea, but he could go to Arsenal and it could go great for him. He’s a step up from what they’ve got but there is no guarantee he will go on to win the biggest trophies with them.

“It is so competitive now. I think he’s at the age now where he has got to go and show himself as one of the outstanding midfielders in European football so he has to make that move.

“To make that next step, like Jude Bellingham did when he was a bit younger when he joined Dortmund… Arsenal would be a really good fit for him and he will certainly step them up a level.”

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The ‘underrated’ midfielder has two more games to play for England before earning a much-needed rest after a long season with West Ham and the Three Lions.

It will be interesting to see where he starts his pre-season training ahead of the next campaign.

Many Arsenal fans will hope the latest prediction from Carragher is right and Rice is a brilliant fit for the club.

On paper, it appears to make sense, but only time will tell if that’s actually the case.