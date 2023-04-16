Jamie Carragher says he loves one Arsenal player ‘to bits’, but he won’t win player of the season











Jamie Carragher has admitted how much he loves Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, but doesn’t think he’s been the league’s best player.

Speaking on Sky Sports News (16/4 12:37pm), Carragher was previewing Arsenal’s clash with West Ham United.

Every match between now and the end of the season has huge implications for the title race.

Manchester City once again closed the gap on Arsenal yesterday with a routine win over Leicester City.

Arsenal still lead the way though, and they’ve put themselves in this position thanks to the incredible season Arsenal’s forwards are having.

Martin Odegaard has led from the front, while Gabriel Martinelli has been in outstanding form.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

However, Jamie Carragher has admitted he absolutely loves Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

Unfortunately, even if the Gunners win the league, he doesn’t believe he’ll win player of the season.

That accolade looks set to head further north regardless of where the trophy ends up.

Carragher shares love for Arsenal star Saka

Jamie Carragher was asked who his player of the season was, and said: “Oh I think that’s [Erling] Haaland.

“Listen, Saka’s been brilliant along with a lot of other Arsenal players.

“It doesn’t really matter who wins the league, it’s about who’s been the best player.

“No disrespect to Saka, I love him to bits, but I don’t even think that’s close. I think that’s Haaland hands down.”

Saka’s numbers have been brilliant this season, becoming the first player this campaign to reach double figures for goals and assists.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, Haaland has already reached 32 goals and will almost certainly break the Premier League goalscoring record for one season.

As Carragher suggests, Saka is one of just many standout players at Arsenal this season.

It’s a tough problem for Mikel Arteta to have if he needed to choose his top performer in this campaign.

It’s no surprise that Saka has been performing at the levels he has done recently.

Matt Turner admitted he’s always at the training ground early, and that dedication is essential to reaching the highest level.

