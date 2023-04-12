Matt Turner says 21-year-old is often getting to Arsenal training early











Matt Turner has shared how he will often arrive at Arsenal training early, but is often beaten to London Colney by Bukayo Saka each day.

The goalkeeper was giving an interview to CBS’ Morning Footy show – as reported by journalist Ben Jacobs – in which he shared just how hard the 21-year-old works.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It is hard to think of too many things left to say about Bukayo Saka. The Arsenal starlet has had yet another incredible year for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Turner praises Bukayo Saka

He has been outstanding throughout his time in the first-team at the Emirates. And he became the first player in the Premier League this season to reach double figures for both goals and assists.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There appears to be no limit to what Saka could achieve. And what will certainly help is how hard he is working to continue to improve.

Turner gave an interview in which he discussed a number of subjects to do with his time with Arsenal. And in the chat, he outlined just how impressed he has been by the work Saka puts in.

🗣️ On Bukayo Saka in training. “He’s got a good head on his shoulders. He’s got the right mentality every day. Our training sessions are super intense. I just had a kid & I get to training early. & he’s usually there either before me or right after.” — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 12, 2023

It sounds obvious, but having players such as Saka in the ranks is only going to benefit Arsenal in the long run.

He is one of the best talents in the Premier League. And yet, he is putting in the work to improve further. And anyone looking to get his spot knows the lengths they will have to go to reach anything like his level.

It sends out a message to his teammates, as well as those looking to break into the side in the years to come.

He is setting the standards on the pitch, and has been for a long time. And, as it turns out, he is doing similar on the training ground.