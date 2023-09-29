Jamie Carragher has raved about Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison and revealed that he’s becoming one of his favourite Premier League players.

The 26-year-old Englishman is a phenomenal footballer. He has been outstanding for Tottenham this season and has impressed everyone with his performances, including Carragher.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Jamie Carragher praises Tottenham star James Maddison

Tottenham signed James Maddison for just £40 million in the summer (Sky Sports).

That fee looks like an absolute bargain now, with the England international scoring twice and picking up four assists in just over 500 minutes of football so far this term.

He is undoubtedly one of the best in the country right now, and Jamie Carragher says the 26-year-old is rapidly becoming one of his favourite Premier League players. The pundit also compared Maddison to Tottenham legends Paul Gascoigne and Glenn Hoddle.

He wrote in his column on The Telegraph: “James Maddison is rapidly becoming one of my favourite Premier League footballers; he plays and speaks like he is from a bygone era.

“There is a cheeky charm to Maddison on and off the pitch – a maverick who puts you in mind of 1970 icons Rodney Marsh or Frank Worthington. He wants to entertain with the ball and has no filter when asked for opinions.

“You cannot be sure if he is talking about the game or recreating a scene from The Inbetweeners.

“Maddison looks like the prototype Spurs player, following in the traditions of Paul Gascoigne and Glenn Hoddle – an individual who puts a smile on supporters’ faces.

“Football is always more joyful when characters like Maddison see the game as an art more than a science. He is one of those rare footballers that the home fans adore and even rival fans cannot help but be endeared by.”

Maddison could hurt Liverpool

Liverpool, like Tottenham, have had a great start to the season.

The Reds look like they are getting back to their best after what was an underwhelming campaign last term, and they will be a difficult side for Tottenham to face tomorrow.

However, as good as Liverpool have been, there are gaps in their defence, and if there’s one man who can punish them right now, it’s Maddison.

It will be interesting to see if the Tottenham number 10 can help his Spurs side get a win over the Reds tomorrow.