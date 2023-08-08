Jamie Carragher now has theory over why Manchester United haven’t made move for Harry Kane

Pundit Jamie Carragher has given his thoughts on why Manchester United haven’t made a concerted effort to sign Tottenham’s Harry Kane this summer.

Carragher, speaking on a ‘Fan Debate’ on The Overlap, said United haven’t made a move because of Daniel Levy.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

The former Liverpool defender said it was difficult to deal with Levy, and United couldn’t risk a long transfer saga.

Carragher said: “Man United haven’t gone for him [Harry Kane] because you can’t deal with Daniel Levy, like Bayern Munich are now.

“Man United who need a centre-forward can’t be going to the last minute of the window and then you don’t get him and then you are left nowhere.”

Although Carragher’s comments could be perceived as negative regarding Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, they probably are received as something of a compliment.

Levy’s tough stance on Harry Kane’s departure is a big reason why he remains a Tottenham player today and is preparing for their trip to Brentford on Sunday.

And much like Manchester United explored a different option in Rasmus Hojlund, Kane’s current suitors Bayern Munich may eventually switch their attention elsewhere too.

You would think that Daniel Levy has been incredibly busy over the last few weeks.

Whilst handling the future of Harry Kane he’s also been overseeing several incoming players.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Both Micky van de Ven and Alejo Veliz look like they’ll sign for the club imminently, even if they will miss a debut against Barcelona tonight.

It seems there could also be negotiations for Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet when the two clubs meet in their friendly tonight.

An incredibly busy summer at Spurs, but one that looks extremely promising right now.

It does feel that all positivity is hinged on Kane staying but that is now looking increasingly likely.

Carragher’s comments on any Manchester United pursuit of Tottenham’s Kane should actually be well received by Spurs fans.

Levy would never allow Harry Kane to leave for a cut-price and his reluctance may now lead to his captain staying.