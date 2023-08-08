Report shares whether Van de Ven and Veliz will make Tottenham debuts vs Barcelona tonight

Imminent Tottenham Hotspur signings Micky van de Ven and Alejo Veliz will not make their debuts against FC Barcelona tonight.

That’s according to the Evening Standard who confirmed that the two do not have the necessary work permits to play.

Photo by Helge Prang/Getty Images

Micky van de Ven in particular is said to be very close to completing his move to Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs.

The defender has now completed his medical according to reports and could be officially announced this afternoon.

Although Spurs fans may be disappointed not to see their incoming signings play tonight they will be buoyed that both moves are nearing completion.

22-year-old Van de Ven looks like he could be intended as an immediate starter in Tottenham’s first team come the new season.

The Dutch under-21 international has impressed during his time with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga having now amassed 38 appearances.

19-year-old Alejo Veliz on the other hand has slightly less experience thus far in his career and will likely need a longer adaptation period.

Either way, neither Veliz or Van de Ven will be making their Tottenham debut against Barcelona tonight.

Another Tottenham player who won’t participate in tonight’s friendly in Spain is Harry Kane.

However, Spurs fans can rest assured that is not because of a potential transfer away.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Kaveh Solhekol shared the update on X and said that it’s purely with Sunday’s league start in mind.

That should actually be good news for Spurs fans who will be buoyed by the increasing likelihood of their striker remaining at the club this season.

Another excited party may be Alejo Veliz who will surely be looking to learn from England’s captain.

Tottenham’s squad is beginning to look very strong for the new season and Kane staying is of course so crucial for that.

Veliz and Van de Ven won’t make their Tottenham debuts against Barcelona tonight, but they will be part of an incredibly exciting season ahead.