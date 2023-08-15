Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool would have never signed new Newcastle United player Tino Livramento.

Carragher was speaking on Sky Sports and making his predictions for the upcoming season.

The race to finish in the top four is going to be a very exciting one this year, with the gap closing between the traditional big sides and teams like Newcastle.

Eddie Howe got the better of Jurgen Klopp last year and will be leading Newcastle in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Fans at Anfield meanwhile have to settle for Europa League football although they’ll back themselves as one of the favourites to win the tournament.

Both sides have done some decent transfer business already this summer.

Dominik Szoboszlai looks like a brilliant acquisition, while Sandro Tonali starred against Aston Villa on Saturday.

However, Carragher thinks Newcastle are doing very different business to their rivals right now, including purchasing Tino Livramento.

Howe has spent £32m on the young full-back who will be trying to challenge Kieran Trippier for his place in the side.

Both players can play on the left as well, but to begin with the 20-year-old is likely to be a deputy.

Carragher says Liverpool would never sign Livramento

Speaking about Newcastle’s summer business, Carragher said: “They’ve got quality but I said this before the season even started.

“Even the signings they’ve brought in, they’re not the signings that Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United would make.

“You talk about [Tino] Livramento who’s come in, he’s been injured, he’s at Southampton.

“Harvey Barnes has just left a team that’s got relegated, [Sandro] Tonali’s won games, he’s done really well, played at a high level, I get that.

“They weren’t in competition for the other top teams for those players if you understand what I mean.

“I describe them as Eddie Howe type of signings where they look like good players, but he can make them very good players. He is a top, top coach.”

If Howe can continue to improve Livramento, especially after his recent serious injury, then they’ve got a real player on their hands.

As Carragher suggests, Liverpool are unlikely to move for a player like Livramento, especially given his injury record.

However, he’s got a lot to prove and plenty of time to do it and Newcastle could be the perfect environment for him to reach his potential.