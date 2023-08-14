BBC pundit seriously impressed with 23-year-old Newcastle player vs Aston Villa

Pundit Nedum Onuoha has admitted that Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali seriously impressed him against Aston Villa.

Onuoha was speaking on the Football Daily Podcast after the first weekend of Premier League action.

Plenty of Newcastle fans will want the season to end right now.

After a brilliant 5-1 win against Aston Villa, Eddie Howe’s side sit top of the table.

There was a lot of anticipation ahead of Saturday’s late kick-off, with Newcastle and Aston Villa tipped to be two of the sides challenging at the top of the table.

New signing Sandro Tonali couldn’t have announced himself to the St. James’ Park crowd in a better way.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

It took him just six minutes to find the back of the net, latching onto the end of an Anthony Gordon cross.

Villa equalised through Moussa Diaby, but Newcastle and Tonali put the visitors to the sword after that.

The Italian hit the ground running and looks to have already formed a fantastic partnership with Bruno Guimaraes.

Tonali impresses for Newcastle against Aston Villa

Nedum Onuoha was asked what his moment of the weekend was and said: “So, even though I played for Sunderland, seeing [Sandro] Tonali score so early in what is a big game in front of like 60,000 fans or however many it is.

“He’s a passionate person, a passionate player and he will probably want to engage with the fanbase there.

“Like, what a way to introduce yourself to that part of the world. Just step up and bang a volley, 1-0 lead, like I’m the guy, I’m him.

“That gave me goosebumps a little bit and like I say, I’m a Sunderland guy so it pains me a little bit but I very much enjoyed that.

“That was the start of what ended up being a statement result. Not necessarily a perfect performance but a statement result.

“Because everybody said Newcastle have got a tough start to the season, but will probably struggle this year, and there’s a 5-1 win in front of your fans.”

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer thought Tonali was ‘perfect’ against Aston Villa.

Eddie Howe couldn’t have been more pleased with how his side played on Saturday.

They have a tough start to the season with a trip to Manchester City up next.

However, they couldn’t have prepared for that game in a better way and will want to carry that momentum into next weekend.