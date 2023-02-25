Jamie Carragher 'convinced' that £50m player can be a success if he signs for Arsenal











Jamie Carragher has been speaking about Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and admitted his surprise that the hasn’t moved on yet.

Neves has long been one of Wolves’ top players and has been linked with a move to a number of clubs. Arsenal are the biggest and most frequent name mentioned in England, while Barcelona have also shown big interest as well.

But as yet, Neves hasn’t moved on and remains loyal to the Wolves cause. He played last night for Wolves at Fulham.

Photo by Sam Bagnall – AMA/Getty Images

And speaking about Neves before the game, Carragher admitted he’s surprised to see Neves still at Molineux.

“You impress at Wolves and maybe there’s another move on after. I thought Ruben Neves would be at Wolves for a couple of seasons and then move on to a Champions League club and I’m surprised he hasn’t made that move, for whatever reasons,” Carragher said on Sky last night.

“Whether it’s cos clubs look at him and think he’s not quite the right profile. But you look at him what he was doing at Porto, captaining that team at such a young age I thought it was a natural progression. But it’s not quite happened yet but he is a player you look at and think can he make that next step and I’m convinced he can.”

TBR’s View: Neves could shine for Arsenal

We all know Arsenal are going to go after a new midfielder this summer. Big names like Declan Rice are being linked but it would be unfair to discount Ruben Neves.

The Portuguese star has been brilliant for Wolves over the years. As Carragher says, there is an element of surprise that he hasn’t moved on just yet.

If Arsenal do miss out on Rice, then Neves is a viable alternative. And at around the £50m mark, he might just prove a bargain as well.