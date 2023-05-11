‘He would prefer’: Newcastle believe ‘top-quality player’ is waiting to sign for Tottenham – journalist











Newcastle United figures believe that James Maddison is waiting to sign for Tottenham this summer.

Speaking on NUFC Matters, Liam Kennedy has shared what he’s hearing about Maddison, and it’s not good news for Newcastle fans.

Indeed, Kennedy says that while there have been some suggestions that Maddison would be willing to head to St James’ Park, people working on this deal get the feeling that he would prefer a move to London and that he’s waiting to see what Tottenham do in terms of getting a new manager.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Maddison waiting for Spurs

Kennedy shared what he’s heard about Maddison.

“I think James Maddison is a top-quality player and you can never have enough top quality players. He’s a unique character, he scores goals and assists. Should they start talks now? There was a story today saying the club will put their cards on the table and say ‘do you want to sign or not?’ They don’t want to be strung along like they have in the past,” Kenendy said.

“I think that is the right approach because despite having soundings that he would be willing to come here, there is a thought process by those doing this deal that he would prefer a move to London. They’re going to smoke him out and say ‘do you want to go to Tottenham or Arsenal?’ Who are also interested. I think he’s keen to see how the Tottenham situation irons itself out, who they get in as manager and it wouldn’t surprise me if he was Tottenham’s high-profile signing of the summer.”

London pull

You really can’t underestimate the pull that moving to a city like London has with a player like Maddison.

As a young, rich, sportsman, London has so much to offer Maddison, and if a pathway to Tottenham opens up, we can absolutely understand why he’d want to move there.

That’s not to take anything away from Newcastle as a city, but the reality is that as the capital of England, London just has that little bit more to offer the rich and famous of the world.

Whether or not Spurs make this move remains to be seen, but it sounds as though Maddison is very keen.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Show all