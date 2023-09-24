103 touches, 4 key passes: 22-year-old Liverpool man was outstanding vs West Ham today

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai is making a strong case as the signing of the season after his performance against West Ham United today.

The Hungarian midfielder was outstanding in his work and has received so many plaudits as a result.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Via Sofa Score, Szoboszlai completed 81 of his 87 passes, made 103 touches and produced 4 key passes for Liverpool against West Ham.

Moreover, the 22-year-old was also diligent in his defensive work winning four duels and completing two tackles.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have now extended an excellent start to the season and look firmly locked into the title race.

Liverpool may have been going slightly under the radar before the season started, something that won’t have displeased Klopp.

And fans might consider that Szoboszlai’s signing has gone slightly under the radar too.

Despite costing £60m the Hungarian hasn’t been the most talked about arrival in the Premier League this summer.

And that is perhaps because he was just one part of a huge Liverpool midfield upheaval this summer.

Szoboszlai was dominant for Liverpool against West Ham

Nonetheless, as the dust settles Szoboszlai is proving himself as a real leader for Liverpool.

Klopp now has several midfield combinations he can choose from as the season progresses.

And the strength in depth available is now highlighted by Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch sitting on the bench today.

Although it was an intimidating task, Klopp’s side have been able to complete a quite remarkable rebuild this summer.

And Szoboszlai’s performance against West Ham today is just one of a number of reasons for Liverpool fans to be excited.

Rarely have we seen a Liverpool bench with so many options and genuine game-changers available to Klopp.

Liverpool next face Leicester City in the EFL cup before a testing trip to Tottenham Hotspur.