James Tarkowski admits 29-year-old Everton player’s passing is actually ‘incredible’

Everton centre-back James Tarkowski has admitted he’s always so impressed by teammate Jordan Pickford’s passing.

Tarkowski was speaking to The Times after a difficult start to Everton’s Premier League campaign.

Sean Dyche would have hoped to see his side pick up at least a point in their first two games of the season.

Poor finishing cost them against Fulham in a match they really should have won.

Aston Villa then completely dismantled them on Sunday, scoring four unanswered goals with the score line flattering Everton based on their performance.

With just over a week left in the transfer window, Everton would love more reinforcements but it’s unclear whether the finances exist to facilitate that.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It means Dyche may have to make do with the squad he’s got and get the most out of his current players.

Defender James Tarkowski has been lauding the passing ability of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The 29-year-old is already an important player in Everton’s build-up play with his long balls able to accurately find attackers on a regular basis.

Dyche just needs to find a way to convert those chances into goals.

Tarkowski in awe of Pickford’s passing

Speaking to The Times about the England international, Tarkowski said: “He annoys me a little bit, I tell him that.

“He does talk a lot. I suppose it’s better than not talking at all. He’s demanding. He’s everything you want from a modern-day goalkeeper.

“He makes incredible match-winning saves, the manager calls it ‘saving the unsaveables’. The ones you’re expecting to go in, he saves those.

“He’s also like another outfield player for us. If you watch us play, he steps in between the two central centre-halves and he’ll spray it around the pitch.

“He’s got such an incredible range of passing. He could play outfield if he wanted. He wouldn’t want the running around.”

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Jordan Pickford once again looks set to be Everton’s most important player this season with another relegation scrap on the cards.

He was linked with a move away in the summer but reaffirmed his commitment to the Toffees last month.

Tarkowski may joke about Pickford being annoying, but he’s right in praising his fantastic passing.

A more limited goalkeeper wouldn’t be able to launch the attacks that Pickford does and alleviate pressure in the same way.

Given the way they’re currently playing, giving his defenders some respite is vital.