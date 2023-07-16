Manchester United left stunned as PL rival say ‘exceptional’ 29-year-old will cost £70m this summer

Everton put Manchester United off a move for Jordan Pickford in the summer transfer window by demanding £70 million for the goalkeeper.

That is according to a report from the Daily Star, which notes that Erik ten Hag had been hoping to spend considerably less on the England star.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Jordan Pickford may have been one player Everton fans feared moving on in this window. Despite the fact that he only recently signed a new deal, it is no secret that the Toffees have to be clever in the market.

Manchester United told Pickford would cost £70 million

Past mistakes have meant that Sean Dyche is severely limited in what he can spend this summer. But the Daily Star reports that that was never going to lead to the club letting Pickford leave on the cheap.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The report claims that Manchester United had hoped to pay £45 million for the ‘exceptional‘ 29-year-old this summer after he was identified as ten Hag’s top target in goal. However, Everton forced them to look elsewhere by demanding £70 million for the former Sunderland man.

It now appears that Andre Onana is the most likely option to take the number one spot at Old Trafford next year. Meanwhile, Pickford is reportedly happy to remain on Merseyside.

Pickford has played a huge role in keeping Everton in the Premier League over the last couple of years. So replacing him would have been a huge task for Dyche.

What will concern supporters is that there does not appear to be a number of offers flooding in for their other players. And with that, it is going to be potentially tricky for the Toffees to strengthen in this window.

Leicester found themselves in a similar boat last year. And the late departure of Wesley Fofana ultimately did them few favours.

Dyche therefore, is going to need all of his experience to take the Toffees forward.