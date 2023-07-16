Jordan Pickford has confirmed his desire to stay at Everton beyond the summer, despite reports suggesting he could leave.

The Toffees shot-stopper has been speaking to The Athletic about his future as he prepares for another year at Goodison Park.

Pickford has attracted interest from a host of top clubs over the past few transfer windows, with the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United said to be keen.

Football Transfers even reported this week that Pickford has been told he can leave Everton this summer.

But the 29-year-old signed a new contract back in February and it seems he’s keen to remain in Merseyside.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Pickford wants to stay at Everton

Speaking to The Athletic, Pickford confirmed his desire to remain at Goodison Park next season.

“Definitely,” he said. “I’ve just signed a new contract and I’m happy and my family is happy so now we just want to move forward as a club.”

Pickford has been consistently brilliant for Everton over the past couple of seasons and has helped them retain their Premier League status.

The England No1 has provided a safe pair of hands between the sticks of late and managed to remove glaring errors from his game.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It will be a huge boost for Everton to keep the £30 million shot-stopper beyond the summer as they look to kick on under Sean Dyche.

The Toffees will be desperate to avoid any further relegation battles over the coming years and keeping Pickford will only improve their chances of climbing up the league table once again.