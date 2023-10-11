James Maddison has shared what Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou won’t allow his squad to do in training.

Maddison was speaking to TalkSPORT after his latest call-up to the England national team.

After years of being on the cusp of Gareth Southgate’s squad, James Maddison has finally broken into the England team.

Southgate has a plethora of midfield options to choose from and its credit to Maddison’s recent form that he appears to now be at the top of the list.

Despite Leicester City’s relegation last year, the 26-year-old was arguably their best player, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists.

He’s carried that form into life at Spurs and is already more than halfway to beating his assists tally from last year.

Maddison has now shared more details about what training is like under new coach Ange Postecoglou.

Australian coach Graham Arnold recently said that the emphasis under his fellow countryman is on enjoyment behind the scenes.

It’s clear that whatever Postecoglou is telling his squad is working during matches.

Maddison shares what players can’t do in Postecoglou’s training sessions

Asked about his new manager, Maddison said: “His way of playing and his methods and the way he wants us to train day in and day out is like infectious almost.

“You can’t have an off day with him. There’s no day where you can go out and be half-hearted.

“Every session is intense, it’s hard, it’s his way but we are reaping the rewards of that on the pitch on a Saturday so long may that continue.”

Maddison suggesting Tottenham’s players can’t have a day off under Postecoglou in training is encouraging to say the least.

The Australian prefers an intense style of football, pushing his players to win the ball back quickly and contribute both in defence and attack.

That’s epitomised by both full-backs frequently being found in both boxes as they look to contribute to every aspect of Tottenham’s matches.

Maddison is thriving in Postecoglou’s system and has already been described as a bargain after his £40m summer move.

It looks like a match made in heaven at the moment and many Spurs will hope it’s a relationship that can continue for a very long time.