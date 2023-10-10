Australia national team manager Graham Arnold has shared more details about Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou’s training sessions.

Arnold was speaking to The Athletic about his fellow Australian’s recent achievements.

He joked that the ‘whole of Australia’ have suddenly become Tottenham fans thanks to the 58-year-old’s efforts so far this season.

Ange Postecoglou may not have been the obvious choice when Tottenham parted ways with Antonio Conte, but he’s quickly establishing himself as the perfect coach to lead the club right now.

Spurs were at a crossroads in the summer after missing out on European football this season and knowing they were on the cusp of losing one of their greatest-ever players.

They needed a complete reset that was only going to arrive if the entire mood of the club could be altered.

Enter Postecoglou, a manager who was relatively unknown in England but coming off the back of an incredible season at Celtic.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

The start he has made in North London has been superb and going into the second international break of the season they fully deserve to be top of the league.

Graham Arnold has now shared more details about Postecoglou’s training methods at Tottenham.

It’s safe to say they’re very different to what the squad was used to under Antonio Conte.

Arnold shares details about Postecoglou’s training at Tottenham

It was only last summer that Tottenham’s squad were seen collapsing on the side of a pitch in South Korea during pre-season.

Conte liked to push his squads as hard as he could and it wasn’t a surprise that injuries began to key players began to build up last season.

However, Arnold provided more details on Postecoglou’s methods at Tottenham and said: “I went to watch Tottenham train and Ange is still coaching.

“I spent the day with him, watching, having a laugh. I watched them train and you could see the energy of the players, they were all on their tippy-toes, loving it.

“From what I hear, a lot of managers have two-hour sessions and it’s slow, but for Ange it’s short, sharp sessions.”

Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Plenty of players have benefitted from Postecoglou’s more enjoyable sessions.

He’s also introduced several youngsters including Jamie Donley and Alfie Dorrington to the mix.

The academy graduates are more likely to benefit from the more welcoming environment created by the Australian.

Right now, it’s hard to question anything he’s doing at Spurs.