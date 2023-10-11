Tony Cascarino says Tottenham have got an even bigger bargain signing than James Ward-Prowse

Who has been the signing of the summer in the Premier League so far?

This is a debate that has been going on over the past few weeks as new signings continue to make first impressions at their new clubs.

One player who has certainly impressed so far is James Ward-Prowse. The West Ham star has been so pivotal to the Hammers’ strong start to the season so far, and he is a strong contender for being the best value signing of the window.

However, speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Tony Cascarino has stated that James Maddison has been a better value-for-money signing than Ward-Prowse after his incredible start to life at Tottenham.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Maddison a bigger bargain

Cascarino shared his verdict on the £45m Tottenham star.

“The last question about West Ham, linked to a team we were speaking about earlier. Best value impact signing? James Maddison or James Ward-Prowse? Ward-Prowse for me.” The host asked.

“Maddison,” Cascarino said.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

What a deal

Maddison may have only joined Tottenham a few months ago, but he’s already making a mockery of that £45m pricetag.

Premier League sides have shown so often in recent years that there is incredible value to be found from the relegated clubs in the Championship, and Maddison may well be the best of the bunch of those poached from the second-tier this summer.

Ward-Prowse was an absolute bargain, but Maddison seems to be a complete and utter steal as his performances have led Tottenham to the very top of the Premier League after eight games.

Signing of the summer? For our money, it has to be Maddison, although, Ward-Prowse is running him close at this point of the season.