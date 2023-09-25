James Maddison shares what Ange Postecoglou now keeps saying to Tottenham’s players

Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison has shared what manager Ange Postecoglou keeps telling the squad behind the scenes.

Maddison was speaking to Viaplay Fotball after a fantastic 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates.

It shows how far Tottenham have come that they came away with a point against Arsenal and were slightly disappointed.

Bukayo Saka got the better of Destiny Udogie in the first half and his deflected strike gave the hosts the lead.

The young Italian dealt with him brilliantly after the break and the run from Brennan Johnson trying to track back to deal with Saka was what ultimately opened up the space for him to shoot.

James Maddison and Son Heung-min combined expertly twice for both goals and epitomised what Ange Postecoglou keeps telling them about how he wants his side to play.

In the past, Tottenham teams would travel to the Emirates and try to nick a point or absorb pressure and hit Arsenal on the counterattack.

Spurs chose their moments to attack at times but also controlled periods of the game.

The shift in mentality under the Australian coach has already been obvious to see.

Maddison shares what Postecoglou keeps telling Tottenham players

Asked about how his side set up yesterday, Maddison said: “That’s Ange Postecoglou’s style, he has a very unique style, high pressure, full-backs inside, possession football.

“And he always says to us that everybody tries to do it but the reason why some fail and others don’t is because of fear.

“When you come to the Emirates it’s easy to just sit back and say ‘you know what let’s not play how we play, let’s just defend’, but that’s not how he wants to play our his teams to perform and that gives us confidence because we don’t feel any pressure and if we make a mistake it’s his fault, which is the licence that he gives us, which is refreshing.”

If Postecoglou keeps telling Maddison and his Tottenham teammates to play this way then it’s going to be a very exciting season for Spurs fans.

Maddison continues to earn plenty of praise for how he’s adapted to life at Tottenham.

He picked up a knock yesterday that will be checked after hyperextending his knee in a challenge with Jorginho.

Losing Maddison would be a huge blow as although Giovani Lo Celso is waiting in the wings, he’s not at the same level as the England international.

The joy of what Postecoglou is doing at Tottenham is that whoever he selects, they’re likely to go out and play in the same manner.