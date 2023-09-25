Jude Bellingham and Pedro Porro were very impressed with Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison against Arsenal yesterday.

Maddison took to social media to celebrate a well-earned point at the Emirates.

Tottenham have a very poor record away to Arsenal in the league since they moved to their new stadium.

However, under Ange Postecoglou they seem to be playing with a freedom that hasn’t been seen at Spurs for years.

One player who is central to that style of play is new signing James Maddison.

The 26-year-old has immediately slotted into midfield and has become one of the best creative forces in the Premier League.

England teammate Jude Bellingham was very impressed with Maddison’s performance for Tottenham against Arsenal.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

He provided another two assists for captain Son Heung-min but got away with one glaring error in the first half.

Gabriel Jesus didn’t make him pay for dawdling on the edge of his own box with the ball.

Ultimately, in a game with such fine margins, chances like that have to be converted to come away with all three points.

Bellingham praises Tottenham star Maddison vs Arsenal

Posting on Instagram after the match, Maddison said: “Proper game of footy that. Points shared in the end & on we go. @hm_son7 A A.”

Teammate Pedro Porro called Maddison a ‘Baller,’ while Jude Bellingham thought he was ‘class’.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

It would be harsh on Maddison’s teammates to suggest he’s been the only catalyst to the change in the way Spurs are currently playing.

The likes of Micky Van de Ven and Destiny Udogie have also hit the ground running after coming into the side this season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

However, from an attacking point of Maddison showed why he was such an important addition, especially after Harry Kane’s departure.

Plenty of Tottenham fans will echo Bellingham’s thoughts on Maddison after his performance against Arsenal.

The way he celebrated in front of the travelling fans yesterday shows he’s fully bought into the Spurs way.

Currently unbeaten and only sitting behind Manchester City in the Premier League, Postecoglou will be delighted with how his time in North London has begun.