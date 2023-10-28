Tottenham Hotspur star Rodrigo Bentancur made his long-awaited return from injury last night, and James Maddison has sent him a message on Instagram.

Spurs got the better of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park thanks to an own-goal from Joel Ward and a composed finish from Son Heung-min. The best moment of the night, however, was how Tottenham fans welcomed Bentancur back – even Luis Suarez loved it!

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

James Maddison welcomes Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur back from injury

Tottenham have been without Rodrigo Bentancur since February this year.

The Uruguay international ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in a 4-1 defeat to Leicester City over eight months ago.

He had to undergo surgery as a result, and it has been a long, hard road back to full fitness for the talented 26-year-old midfielder.

Bentancur worked extremely hard behind the scenes and after returning to full training a few days ago, where he left his Spurs teammates with hands in their heads after a stunner, he made his first appearance of the season last night.

The Uruguayan received a hero’s welcome from fans in the away end, and his Tottenham teammates showed him a lot of love too.

After the game, on his Instagram Story, Spurs star James Maddison posted a picture with Bentancur and sent him a message.

“Welcome back brother,” he wrote.

Tottenham’s midfield could become incredible

Ange Postecoglou‘s preferred midfield at Tottenham this season has been a trio of Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and of course, James Maddison.

All three players have been absolutely incredible so far, but with Rodrigo Bentancur back now, we have a feeling he’ll become a regular starter sooner rather than later.

That means one of the current trio will have to drop out, and it will likely be Sarr. That would be a shame because the youngster has been so good this season, but Bentancur is the better player.

Tottenham starting games with Bentancur, Bissouma and Maddison in the middle of the park would be incredible and could make them a force in the Premier League.