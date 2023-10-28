Luis Suarez reacts to what Tottenham fans were doing at full-time last night

Tottenham Hotspur fans gave a hero’s welcome to Rodrigo Bentancur as he returned from his injury last night, and Luis Suarez appears to have loved it.

Spurs picked up an impressive win over Crystal Palace away from home. Selhurst Park is never an easy place to go to, but Ange Postecoglou‘s men got the job done. Bentancur’s return from injury just put the icing on the cake.

Luis Suarez reacts to Tottenham fans welcoming back Rodrigo Bentancur

Rodrigo Bentancur is a fan favourite at Tottenham.

The Uruguay international, who joined the club from Juventus in January last year, hit the ground running in a Spurs shirt and was one of their best players until he suffered a terrible knee injury.

Bentancur had to undergo surgery and has been out of action since February this year. Spurs really missed him last season, and fans have been looking forward to his return for months.

Finally, at Selhurst Park last night, Bantancur made his long-awaited comeback, and Tottenham fans welcomed him back brilliantly. He got a standing ovation after full-time at the away end, and it really was a lovely sight.

Tottenham’s official Instagram account posted the video of fans singing for Bentancur, and the Uruguayan’s legendary teammate, Luis Suarez, showed him some love. He replied with a clapping emoji.

Replying to another post, Suarez wrote: “How NICE to see you again FRIEND and more after all the effort you made… Now it’s time to have fun again as usual. Big hug CRACK.”

Bentancur’s return is a huge boost for Spurs

Tottenham have looked incredible in almost every game in the Premier League so far this season.

Spurs are currently five points clear at the top of the table, and there is now hope among the fan base that they could go on and achieve something really special.

Tottenham’s midfield has already looked brilliant, but when you add Rodrigo Bentancur into the mix, they become so much stronger.

This could well prove to be the boost that Spurs need to go to the next level in the coming weeks and months.