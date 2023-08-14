Tottenham Hotspur playmaker James Maddison has shared what the club told him after Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich.

Maddison was speaking to Match of the Day after Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Brentford.

The England international introduced himself to Tottenham’s travelling fans in the perfect way.

He immediately showed his quality from set-pieces with a dangerous free-kick that was headed in by Cristian Romero.

Brentford’s defenders struggled to get close to James Maddison and despite being fouled he still managed to lay the ball off to Emerson Royal for Tottenham’s second goal.

Before Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich, Spurs fans got a taste of what it would have been like to play alongside Maddison.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The pair were absolutely fantastic together in their 5-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in pre-season.

Maddison provided two assists for Kane that day and the pressure is now on Richarlison to try and replace the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

Maddison shares what Spurs told him after Kane joined Bayern Munich

Speaking to Match of the Day after yesterday’s draw, Maddison said: “When we found out Harry [Kane] was leaving the club, the club said that this is free if you want it.

“And I want that responsibility, I want that pressure, I love the number 10 – it’s such an iconic number.

“And to follow in Harry’s footsteps, probably the greatest player to ever play for Tottenham, it’s an honour and I’ll try and wear it with pride.”

The number 10 shirt at Tottenham has been synonymous with Harry Kane for some time now.

However, when Maddison, Destiny Udogie and Manor Solomon were handed squad numbers in the 70s for their pre-season tour, it suggested Tottenham knew some players were set to move on.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Spurs are trying to sell plenty of players, but so far very few have actually left the club.

Tanguy Ndombele could be heading off, while Davinson Sanchez was tipped for a move but appears to be Postecoglou’s backup centre-back to Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven.

Many Spurs fans wouldn’t have expected Kane to choose Bayern, but Maddison is fully focused on continuing his legacy in the number 10 shirt.

The pressure will be on to deliver but he’s already shown his quality against Brentford.