James Maddison left delighted after hearing news about Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Leicester City star James Maddison has congratulated Arsenal star Bukayo Saka on his award win last night.

Saka was named Young Player of the Year at the London Football Awards yesterday.

He was joined by a number of his Arsenal teammates in picking up awards, as well as manager Mikel Arteta.

It was a very well-deserved triumph for Saka, who has once again been outstanding this season.

He won the award last year too, and is making the most of still qualifying as a young player in these contests.

Saka was pipped to the overall Player of the Year award by Martin Odegaard.

The pair have led from the front for Arsenal this season, and will be counting down the games they’ve got left this season.

Saka’s England teammate James Maddison was delighted to see the Arsenal star come out on top last night.

Maddison is a big fan of the £70,000-a-week winger, and has been linked with a move to The Emirates too.

In fact, he even once said he’d let his sister date the 21-year-old if he wanted to!

Maddison congratulates Arsenal star Saka on award

Saka took to Instagram after the ceremony to celebrate winning his award.

“Thank you to the London Football Awards for awarding me Men’s Young Player of the Year,” Saka said.

“It’s an honour to win it for a second time and congratulations to all the other winners!”

Teammate Reiss Nelson replied saying, “Starrrrboyyyy” while James Maddison simply said, “Love it u.”

James Maddison congratulates Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

Glenn Murray has said that Saka is likely to be in the running for Premier League Player of the Season this year.

He’s got plenty of competition within his own club for that award, let alone the rest of the league.

Saka is unlikely to be focussing too much on that with a potential league title on the cards.

Maddison was glad to see Saka pick up his award alongside his Arsenal teammates yesterday.

If the Gunners maintain their interest, they could be playing alongside each other again next season.

