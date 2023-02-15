Arsenal transfer news: Declan Rice has already said James Maddison is a 'top player'











Arsenal have been linked with a move for Leicester City star James Maddison this week – a midfielder who has been hailed as a ‘top player’ by Declan Rice.

The Gunners moved to bolster Mikel Arteta’s options in the middle of the park last month by bringing in Jorginho from Chelsea.

The Italian seems to be a stop-gap signing for Arteta’s side as they bid to lift the Premier League title for the first time since 2003.

Arsenal are seemingly already weighing up their options in midfield ahead of the summer, with the club being linked to the likes of Moises Caicedo and Rice.

And 90 Min reported yesterday that Arsenal are monitoring Maddison’s situation at the King Power Stadium.

The outlet notes that the Gunners are keeping an eye on Maddison as Leicester look to try and tie him down with a new deal over the coming months.

Maddison’s current deal is set to run until the end of the next season, but the Foxes are ready to make him the highest paid player in the club’s history.

The England international is enjoying a superb season with Leicester and is well on his way to enjoying his best campaign to date.

Maddison bagged his ninth goal of the season as Leicester thrashed Tottenham 4-1 on Saturday, with his best ever tally in the Premier League coming last season as he netted 12 times.

He seems set to move on to bigger things this summer after being heavily linked with the likes of Newcastle United and Spurs over the summer.

Rice says Maddison is a ‘top player’

Of course, Maddison was part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup in Qatar last year and Rice was delighted when he was called up.

“Delighted for him,” the West Ham star told BBC Sport back in November.

“Top player and person. Fully deserved his call-up and can’t wait to see him show his quality on the biggest stage.”

It would be a surprise to see Arsenal move for Maddison when they have Martin Odegaard playing so well in his position.

The Norwegian playmaker has been exceptional under Arteta and it’s difficult to see Maddison replacing him in the side.

That being said, if Arsenal want to establish themselves as one of the top sides in the country beyond this season, they will have to add quality depth to Arteta’s side.

Bringing in the Leicester star would certainly give Arteta another brilliant option, as well as handing him the possibility to play Odegaard in a slightly deeper role.

