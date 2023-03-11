Glenn Murray says Arsenal star Bukayo Saka could win footballer of the year











Glenn Murray has now said that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is in the running for footballer of the year this season.

Murray was speaking on the Football Daily Podcast and asked about this season’s potential candidates.

It’s no surprise that the Gunners star was included in Murray’s list.

Bukayo Saka has been in incredible form all season, and is one of the key reasons Arsenal are five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

His influence on the pitch for such a young player is incredible, and something Mikel Arteta can’t live without.

Even in the Europa League on Thursday, Saka played a full 90 minutes instead of being given a well-earned rest.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Arsenal were short of attacking options going into the game due to injury.

Emile Smith Rowe was the only senior player on the bench who can play in the front three.

However, Murray has been seriously impressed with Saka’s performances for Arsenal all campaign.

The youngster is becoming a leader on the pitch, and an inspiration to his fellow Hale End academy graduates.

Glenn Murray was asked about the players who could potentially be up an individual award this season: “There’s a few candidates isn’t there?

“You’ve got Saka, he’s got nineteen goal involvements, he affects games when his team need him to.

“He’s superb, I mean how young he is, how mature he acts, and how he leads by example.

“And whether it’s this year or whether it’s another year I’m not sure, but special things will happen for that group.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ian Wright joked that Saka must have a clause in his contract to play every game after Thursday’s Europa League match.

As Murray has suggested, Saka’s importance to Arsenal is arguably unrivalled right now.

However, that didn’t stop the 21-year-old being given an earful from Mikel Arteta in Lisbon in mid-week.

Whether Arsenal win the title or not may decide if Saka ends up winning the player of the year award this season.

The winger would likely be much happier to have a Premier League winners medal around his neck than any individual title.

