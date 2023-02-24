James Maddison doubtful for Leicester v Arsenal











Arsenal could be set to take on a Leicester City side missing James Maddison on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners take on the Foxes in a 3pm kickoff in the Premier League, hoping to make it two wins in a row.

Mikel Arteta’s charges got back to winning ways last week with a dramatic 4-2 triumph away at Aston Villa.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal’s win put them two points clear at the top of the table as Manchester City then drew at Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Leicester followed up their 4-1 hammering of Tottenham with a 3-0 loss at Manchester United.

The last time Arsenal and Leicester played was back in August, their second match of the 2022-23 campaign.

Maddison scored for the Foxes on that day, though it proved a mere consolation as the Gunners ran out 4-2 winners.

Now, the 2016 Premier League champions could be without one of their key players due to a persistent knee issue.

On Thursday, Brendan Rodgers confirmed that the £110,000-a-week ace will be monitored in the lead-up to the game.

“We’re starting to get a lot of players back,” he told the club media team.

“We have to see how James Maddison is though.

“He’s still nursing a knee issue, so we’ll have to assess that tomorrow (Friday) after training.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Potential boost

Arsenal will have to work hard to overcome Leicester, a team that can be very dangerous on their day.

However, should Maddison not be available, that’ll be a boost for the Gunners and a huge blow for the hosts.

The ‘sensational‘ player is Leicester’s main source of creativity, and would likely be a thorn in Arsenal’s side if he plays.

Maddison has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium before, which is testament to his quality.

That’s obviously on the backburner for now as Arsenal will look to thwart a tricky opponent on Saturday.

The Gunners will be able to go five points clear of Manchester City if they triumph at the King Power.

That may only be for a couple of hours at least, but the Citizens did buckle under the pressure last time out.